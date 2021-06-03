Barack and Michelle Obama to teach kids civic lesson on Netflix show (video)

Barack and Michelle Obama will soon unveil their new Netflix cartoon series that will teach children civic lessons, the media reports.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the former president and former first lady posted for their combined 80 million followers a clip for “We the People,” a 10-episode show that will premiere at the AFI DOCS film festival on June 24, 2021.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Obamas released a statement notifying the public that the show will be “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

The Obamas are the executive producers but will come with a lot of star firepower help on both the production and musical sides of the show. Hollywood superstar Kenya Barris, who created the “black-ish” phenomenon, aided in the production alongside Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

In addition, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, Frozen’s Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs and Brittany Howard will contribute. In the Heights helmer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, and Bebe Rexha all contributed original songs that will serve as backdrops for each episode.

EW added that each episode was directed, in order, by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, and Kendra Ryan.