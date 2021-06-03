Cast of ‘Bruh’ talks about the hilarity of 2nd season

“Tyler Perry’s Bruh” is a triumph of transferring the typical drama, hijinks and hilarity we urbanites experience in our everyday lives into a provocative and gut-busting series on BET+.

“Bruh” returned for season 2 on May 27, 2021, featuring four upwardly mobile male friends (Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., and Monti Washington). They have evolved from college buddies into 30-something businessmen, but they also seem to be constantly embroiled in entanglements as they search for love and fulfilling careers.

Shawn Vaughn (This is 20), Quei Tann (How To Get Away With Murder), Liz Lafontant (The Oval) and Ebony N. Mayo (Star) have been added as a recurring cast in “Bruh,” which is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer.

Check out rolling out‘s interview with the cast on what makes the show so funny and what fans can expect in season 2.