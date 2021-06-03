O.J Simpson slams Bill Cosby for refusing to take sex offender classes

O.J Simpson could not help but add his two cents into Bill Cosby’s decision to refuse the steps that could have earned him parole from his sexual assault sentence.

Unfortunately for disgraced actor and comedian Bill Cosby, he has been died for parole by the Pennsylvania Parole Board. The 83-year-old actor is currently serving a 3-10 year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

According to The Pennsylvania Parole Board on May 11, Cosby’s parole request was denied due to his need to participate in “a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.” The actor refused, but he must also participate and complete additional institutional programs and maintain a clean conduct record during his sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix — a state prison in Skippack Township, Pennsylvania.

Simpson took to Twitter via video to share his thoughts about Cosby. OJ Simpson is clearly no saint when it comes to the law, but he somehow felt it his duty to call Cosby out.

“Bill Cosby decided not to take a court-ordered sexual course in prison and it probably cost him his parole so he’s not getting out,” Simpson said, turning to recall the nine years he spent in jail. “When I was in camp [prison], I took anything! [I took] all the courses. I wanted to get home to my kids.

“I got up and said, ‘Guys, I’m sorry I caught you trying to sell my stolen property,” he continued. “I’m sorry I yelled at you and I’m sorry that the state of California ruled it was my property, gave it back to me, and you didn’t make any money off my stolen property. I would have taken anything to get home and get out of prison.”

Check out the video below of O.J Simpson’s thoughts on Bill Cosby’s refusal to participate in the classes given by the parole board.

One of Cosby’s representatives commented after getting word of O.J Simpson’s thoughts on the matter.

“Why would Mr. Cosby accept parole, when we are waiting for the PA State Supreme Court to issue a ruling any day now on Mr. Cosby’s appeal. We are hoping they would vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial,” Wyatt continued. “Mr. Simpson, being paroled is like being on a slave plantation, you are never free and you will always be the property of your oppressor. Enjoy your golf game.”

Mr. Cosby has continued to proclaim his innocence and deny all allegations made against him. This would not be the first time Cosby has been denied release. Back in April 2020 the actor requested release due to raging COVID-19 cases, but was denied due to his sex offender status.

Cosby was convicted and sentenced in 2018 in the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial during the #MeToo era, following the 2017 mistrial. He will be eligible for parole in September after serving three years of the sentence, which is the minimum requirement.