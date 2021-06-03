Rick Ross inks new deal for Las Vegas residency

As COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen, concert dates and tour announcements are starting to emerge as people can’t wait to get out of the house once again and enjoy life. Maybach Music CEO Rick Ross will help bring some of the joy back with his upcoming residency in Las Vegas. According to Las Vegas news station KTNV, the “Money Dance” rapper signed a multi-year residency deal with Drai’s nightclub and Rozay’s stint kicks off on June 26, 2021, and is the first residency for the Sin City nightlife venue in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub to the news outlet. “As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

Ross’ performances will not be the regular club spot dates either, but full-fledged concerts and the first show will reportedly take place 11 stories high in the air on the rooftop of The Cromwell. The complete list of dates hasn’t been revealed yet but Rick Ross’ second performance at the club will on August 14. Tickets are starting at $150 and more information can be found at Draisgroup.com.

Drai’s also released a video of The Boss coming aboard on the club’s Instagram page and wrote, “We want to give a warm welcome to @richforever! Happy to have you be a part of the Drai’s fam 🍾 See you on June 26th!”

In related news, Ross has been going hard pushing his latest Luc Belaire spirit, Belaire Blue, which will surely be available for bottle service during his shows and after at Drai’s. Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, YG, and Yung Bleu, are just a few celebrities who have endorsed Rozay’s latest champagne to hit the market.