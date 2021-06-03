Stephen A. Smith chides the NBA and players for not hiring more Black execs

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was not happy with Brad Stevens’ recent promotion from head coach of the Boston Celtics to president of basketball operations for the team, even though he’s never held any front office experience in his basketball career. The sports commentator also took issue with the recent hiring of Steve Nash as a head coach despite having no coaching experience.

“In the world of sports, where you got dudes with guaranteed contracts, making money that will secure their generations — generations of family — you’ve got folks hesitant to speak up. You’ve got players, NBA players are some of the most powerful people in this world, when have they spoken up for Black coaches? When?!” asked Smith.

“When have they spoken up for Black coaches and Black executives, GMs, president of basketball operations? When has that happened? LeBron, all of them, everybody! Where the hell have they been? Nobody has done anything,” Smith continued to vent.

The unapologetic sports commentator also stated that the NBA should follow the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one racial minority candidate for coaching and front-office job openings. Keeping it fair, he also acknowledged that the Rooney Rule hasn’t been successful in the NFL either, although they at least pretend to make the effort.

During his argument, Smith insinuated that the NBA had a huge problem with diversity. He also pointed out that Phil Handy, who is African American, has been an assistant coach for eight years and was overlooked when the Brooklyn Nets hired Nash.

“Steve Nash never coached on any level. And not only does he get the job, but he gets the job with the full support of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who, by the way, never insisted that a Black candidate be interviewed,” Smith further commented.

Check out Stephen A. Smith’s fight for Black executives to be hired for office positions on the following page as he puts NBA superstars to the fire as well.