Tiffany Haddish reveals outcome of child adoption classes

Tiffany Haddish has finished her parenting classes to prepare her for adoption.

The 41-year-old actress – who is currently in a relationship with Common – recently revealed she was attending a course to help her learn the fundamentals of parenting before moving forward with the adoption process.

She said: “I’m taking parenting classes now so I can adopt. I’m looking at [ages] five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

The Night School star – who grew up in foster care herself – has revealed she has finished the classes and is pressing forward with her search for a child aged five and above.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

She continued: “I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now.

“All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

When asked about the possibility of getting pregnant herself, she said: “Let me tell you, if I get pregnant that is all God tearing down all walls, all barriers. I have definitely taken the precautions to protect me. If that s— happens, I’m going to hire some help, and I’m definitely going to cry a lot.”

And the Girls Trip star also isn’t interested in having a surrogate mother carry her baby for her, because she already “gave up a bunch of eggs” for money when she was younger.

She said: “I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, because then I have to go through a process of getting myself injections and all that stuff. I already gave up … here comes something everybody don’t know … when I was 21, I was really hard up with money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”