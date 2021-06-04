ABFF founder Nicole Friday gives tips for aspiring film creators

Nicole Friday currently serves as the President of ABFF Ventures, LLC, a multifaceted entertainment company specializing in the production of live events and branded content. Its mission is to entertain and inspire communities of color while promoting diversity in Hollywood. In this role, Nicole leads several lines of business and oversees multiple functions within the company, including policies, operations, corporate outreach, sponsorship, and partner relations. She has been a driving force behind the success and exponential growth of the company, especially its tentpole properties — the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors, an annual awards gala saluting the top stars of film and television, ABFF London and its newest event, ABFF Comedy Festival. Friday also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, increasing awareness and fostering partner relationships.

She recently sat down with rolling out to share her story and vision for ABFF going forward.

Can you provide a short history and share your vision on ABFF?

It started back in 1997 in Acapulco, and we were there for five years and a small little festival with about 90 people and it’s grown. We’re in our 25th year [and] really excited about it. We are now stateside, of course in Miami have been in Miami for 17 years, which is insane. Last year, COVID had to make all of us pivot and so we did an ABFF online edition for 2020.

What’s really going on right now for American Black Film Festival’s, comedy festival?

The festival has a section called Comedy Rings. There’s always been an element of comedy that’s been a part of the festival. And we thought, now’s the time to do a spin-off because Black and Brown can be comedy creators, it’s important to really focus on them. There’s so much going on in the comedy space.

The festival kicks off June 2 — June 13 virtually this year and then next year live in fall — date to be announced.

There will be stand-up competitions with all new emerging comics. They’ll be vying for cash prizes sponsored by Warner Media, and an opportunity to come to the film festival in November, and panels of upcoming shows on HBO, Starz and other streaming services.

For those who want to be in the business, what do you think the first couple of steps should be?

The steps for people interested is first, log on to ABFF Comedy Festival. If you want to get into this business, I always tell people our festival is not the only festival you need to do your homework on. You need to know what’s available, and you need to be ready. Make those deadlines.

If there’s a film festival out there and a project you want to submit, make the deadline. Be ready and don’t wait until you hear about something and you’re not ready.