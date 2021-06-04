Bobby Lewis’ new single teaches the importance of acknowledging God

“I’m a Worshipper” is the much-anticipated debut solo EP from contemporary urban gospel musician Bobby Lewis and it is well worth the wait.

Percy Bady, the award-winning music producer and musician, produced the EP for Entertainment One (EOne) and Indie Blu Distribution. “The Throne” is the third single released from the five-song EP. On it, Lewis personifies the shining example of a joyful worshipper with his refreshing new flavor of contemporary urban gospel, which will have listeners moving and praising to the beat. Music lovers know him as a mega-talented vocalist and percussionist, carrying on the vibrant legacy of his father, legendary jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, Jr.

He sat with rolling out recently to discuss his new music and more.

What made you write this song?

We all have moments where we feel challenged from intimate to plutonic relationships. We have a hard time managing our way through those emotions. I wrote this song to depict the choice that we should make, which is love, like the one who sits on the throne. The song portrays we should love one another. Racial justice, racial injustice, social injustice, are things that we are being challenged right now with how we should respond to one another, and how we should respond to humanity.

Why do people really need to recognize, whether in a relationship or life, what unconditional love truly is?

The love that you give someone is free of any obligation of how they should respond to that love. Love is given and it is shared without expecting one to give you something back. What we have found love to be or tried to make love be, is transactional. I give you love and now I expect you to give me something in return. Love is not transactional.

If love is being looked for in other people, instead of the love of God, how does that play out in this song?

It is exactly that. We try to move away from that transactional expression of love. When we get into a relationship, we have an expectation of our significant other to be the one who makes you happy, brings joy into your life, and your everything. We identify that in a relationship, we have faults, and we’re not going to be perfect. The only one that’s perfect is God.

There is a bit of play here where you understand with God’s love, he is forever forgiving because we do have faults and he can forgive us. What we should do when we have been let down by our expectations of the relationship, [is] forgive others but forgive ourselves for having that expectation in the first place.