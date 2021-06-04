Vanessa Bryant makes Kobe’s sister cry after gifting her a Tesla (video)

Vanessa Bryant surprised her sister-in-law Sharia Washington, the surviving sister of Kobe Bryant, with a brand new Tesla on Thursday, June 4, 2021.

Bryant posted the video of the gift for her 15 million Instagram followers while telling Washington in the caption, “Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!”

Washington was reduced to tears as she walked toward the Tesla with her face in her hands. In a touching gesture, Bryant wiped a tear off Washington’s face, then motioned for Washington to get in her new whip.

“OMG! So this happened today,” Washington, 45, said in an s separate Instagram post for her own 209K followers. “Thank you so much V! I’m still speechless! This is absolutely amazing Love you!!”

In a subsequent IG story, Washington exemplified further exuberance by exclaiming, “So overwhelmed! Thank you so much V!”

Bryant also asked Washington as she got acquainted with the sporty ride, “Is that my bestie in a Tessie?”

“You like your car?” Bryant also asked Washington, who then screamed for the camera again.