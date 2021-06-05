3 men arrested in $3M burglary of 50 Cent’s apartment

Three men have been arrested for breaking into one of 50 Cent’s businesses and making off with over $3 million in cash and jewelry. The burglary occurred in January in a leased corporate apartment for one of 50 Cent’s businesses and had been incorrectly reported by the media in the past as a home invasion. According to a report from the Bergen County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office obtained by TMZ, a stolen car led to the apprehension of the three suspects.

A resident of the building where the theft occurred reported the break-in back in January, shortly after the Cliffside Park PD recovered a stolen vehicle in that area. After reviewing surveillance footage, police tied the car to the burglary. Following the conclusion of a five-month investigation, the suspects were taken into custody. Travis Villalobos, Richard Murphy and Matthew Gale have been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

“At the time the suspects were in the unit, police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras,” 50 Cent’s attorney told TMZ. The G-Unit boss’ team is also hopeful and optimistic that law enforcement will recover the $3 million in cash and jewelry as well.

On a lighter note, the new Houstonian who in May made Texas his home pledged his allegiance to the Houston Rockets and trolled his former hometown squad the New York Knicks after they were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

“Man the Knicks got they a– smoked, I’m glad I’m from Houston. LOL,” 50 posted on June 4, along with an old picture of him sitting courtside in Madison Square Garden with Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

Ironically, the Rockets didn’t even make the playoffs so we’ll have to wait and see who he’s pulling for now.