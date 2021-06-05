Dr. Staci Arnold touts the importance of Black health care professionals

Dr. Staci Arnold is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. She specializes in pediatric hematology and has particular expertise in the care of children undergoing stem cell transplantation for noncancerous disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, and thalassemia. In addition to caring for patients, Dr. Arnold conducts research. She has an MBA and does outcome research to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of the therapies she uses.

For those who don’t know about BeTheMatchAtl.org, why should they be concerned? Do you see children who need blood?

Yes, there’s a desperate need. There aren’t many Black and brown folks on the registry. People are waiting for their chance to cure. Those with sickle cell, having frequent bouts of pain keeping them in the hospital, missing school, and not able to live the life a child should.

For our kids with blood cancers, their chance at cure is being delayed because of no matches in the registry. That’s where viewers and listeners are important because they can be that chance at a cure for those kids.

What don’t we know about the registry? What can the community learn today about our needs?

It’s easy as going to BeTheMatchAtl.org. A kit is sent by mail and all you have to do is drop it in the mailbox. The kit is a cheek swab, similar to sticking a Q-tip in your mouth, placing it in the kit, and mailing it off.

There’s no reason not to do it once you’re aware of the problem and aware of how to donate.

How has technology eased the physical discomfort of the procedure?

The process is a day or two out of your life that ends up being the chance to cure a child. One type of transplant donation is being a blood donor. It’s simply going to a hospital or healthcare center, being hooked up to an IV and a machine, then collecting your cells.

Another is a more detailed procedure. There kids that donate marrow to their brothers or sisters, and they’re back playing in 24 hours. It’s a small inconvenience for being a chance at life for someone else.

Why do we need more Black healthcare professionals?

I am a Black girl from Kansas City, Missouri. I had an Afro-Cuban pediatrician and a Black male dentist growing up. I attended college knowing I wanted to be a doctor and realized many people had never seen a Black doctor before.

The importance of accessibility or presence of having that role model to shape the field and future generations were inspiring for me to be in the field. I wanted to help people with cancer and I’m blessed that I have this added bonus now of actually being someone that a little girl can look up to and say, “that could be me one day.”

What would you say to young sisters entering the healthcare field?

The sky’s the limit. If you put your mind to it, you can do it.