Drake falls short on cannabis deal but nets a win in spirits industry

Drake’s venture into the cannabis industry seems to have hit a roadblock as Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. has ended the relationship with the rapper’s More Life Growth company. Canopy and More Life Growth, of which Drake owns 60 percent, announced the deal in November 2019. The partnership was slated to sell marijuana in the Canadian and global markets.

“We have indeed divested from More Life and the facility in Scarborough which had been intended to be part of that agreement is now Canopy Growth’s R&D facility, where we will work on plant science and science development projects,” Jennifer White, director of communications at Canopy Growth, said in a statement to Bloomberg.

In addition, the corporation also “derecognized” almost C$33.7 million in remaining minimum royalty obligations owing to More Life. Drake and his team haven’t commented on the dissolution of the partnership. More Life has been described by company representatives as a brand “centered around wellness, discovery, and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.”

Despite his plans being stalled in the cannabis business for the moment, Billboard’s Artist of the Decade is taking the spirit industry down under and is launching his Virginia Black whiskey and Mod Sélection champagne in Australia in June of 2021. Drake first introduced his spirits to the U.S. in 2019 when he partnered with ex-financier Brent Hocking.

“We believe everyone should have access to glamor, arrogance and soul. Virginia Black grants them that access, allowing people to embody the lifestyle always, not just on special occasions,” Champagne Papi stated on Instagram.

The premium champagnes come in two variations which start at $500 and the whiskey retails for $100.