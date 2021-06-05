How you can support HBCUs

Throughout the month of May the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Black Raven Endurance Collective partnered for the HBCU FundFest, a month-long virtual walk, run and cycle challenge to help raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Participants were able to create their own challenge teams or register under an established HBCU team, with 100 percent of the fundraising efforts going directly to Thurgood Marshall College Fund. TMCF is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the HBCU Community.

How did the idea of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Black Raven Endurance Collective come about?

Between 2010-2011, I had a vision that I wanted this organization to be more intentional in our efforts because as a [member] of runners club, I run in every city, state, and see that there are numerous organizations. We wanted to do something different. In 2019, we created a race … called the Civil Rights Race Series. It was our 501(c)3 organization. We started building from there and moved a little further with the Civil Rights Races. What we wanted to do is be [tactical regarding] our target, which was the educational and economic pieces. When people came to Montgomery and the other areas we planned to put on these races. We wanted … to give educational pieces about what happened in history.

Are there updates on where we are with this particular movement?

We decided to develop a 30-day event to raise as much money as possible for organizations, while simultaneously tell the story of these historically black colleges and universities. Over thousands of dollars were raised and we’re going to do plenty of work through our community partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to continue this movement.

For everybody who’s interested, what can they do to participate and offer support right now?

Those interested can go to HBCUFunFest.com, register on the website, walk a few miles or donate to make the most impact for these kids that are deserving of our support.

How can one best partner with these organizations to support the community?

It’s the investment, not the donation. We want to believe in building capacity across the country. It’s not about the skin tone, but building great businesses. Sometimes our businesses don’t grow because we don’t have that investment. We ask corporate America to look at endurance organizations, cyclists, skaters, and swimmers and look at what we’re investing in because we’re willingly giving out money to you. We are asking for reciprocal treatment to invest in us and watch us grow together.

How many events do you anticipate happening in 2022?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were four to five events a year under the Civil Rights Race Series moniker. Under the Black Raven, it’s slightly different because the focus is on building capacity for other organizations. That’s why it’s called the “collective.”

Hopefully, we are able to do 10 to 20 events a year annually to build this community.