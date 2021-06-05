LeToya Luckett and Morris Chestnut to star as power couple in new series

R&B songstress and actress LeToya Luckett has been added to the cast of Lee Daniels’ upcoming Fox drama series “Our Kind of People.” The former Destiny’s Child member will star alongside YaYa DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in the upcoming series inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.

According to Deadline, the drama takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the synopsis, Leah feels the pressure of her position, and a responsibility to give back to the Black community. But when Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) arrives and starts to shake things up and threaten her family’s legacy, Leah makes it her mission to bar Angela from entry and acceptance into The Bluffs before she tears down everything Leah’s family has built.

“I AM OVERJOYED!!!!! THANK YOU LORD!!!🙏🏾✨ I can’t tell you how long I’ve worked and prayed for an opportunity like this. My heart is full of pure gratitude. Thank you @aprilamking!! I can’t begin to put into words how much I appreciate you! @tasha4realsmith @karingist @leedaniels @ldbcasting @foxtv!! Thank you! Mom @pamluckett @adriajw @prettyposh1908 I owe y’all the world!!! Thank you! I love y’all beyond measure! I’m so excited and ready for this. Let’s Go!!!! #NEVERGIVEUP ✨, Luckett posted on Instagram about the news.

Actress Tasha Smith has been tapped to direct the pilot and second episodes of the upcoming series. Luckett is also currently filming the upcoming Lifetime movie Line Sisters which is slated to air next year.