Erica Soul tells tale of deceit and love in her new novel, ‘Twisted Soul’

When rolling out first met California native, Erica Soul, she opened up by telling us the origin of her name. “My given name is Erica T. Uschold and my pen name is Erica Soul.” She went on to say, “My married last name, Uschold has the words Soul in it, my husband and I have matching tattoos on our wrist that say ‘SOUL’, and my husband is my soulmate.” From the name alone one is drawn to Erica and her passion for writing.

Since the age of ten, Soul fervently wrote poems and recited them at birthday parties and even funerals. Over the years she continued to hone her craft of creative writing. In 2019 Soul became a film producer and was a writer on the movie “The Broken Rose,” a 12-time award-winning film about human trafficking. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and UrbanflixTV.

Currently living in Los Angeles, the poet found time between being a wife of 15 years and a mother to two amazing kids, a 10-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter to write a romance novel, Twisted Soul.

Rolling out Books recently caught up with Erica Soul to talk about her latest project, Twisted Soul.

