Snoop Dogg endorses Tahanie Aboushi for NYC district attorney run

Snoop Dogg may represent the West Coast but that doesn’t mean he won’t use his influence and power to bring about change on the East Coast. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has announced that he’s endorsing civil rights attorney Tahanie Aboushi in her run to become the next District Attorney of Manhattan, New York.

“Tahanie is exactly who we need as district attorney. She’s a civil rights lawyer and has fought for people her entire career. As someone from the impacted community, she knows exactly what our communities have been through. I’m with you sis, and endorse you fully. Let’s get this win!,” Snoop declared on Twitter.

Current Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance revealed in March that he was not seeking reelection and Aboushi will face seven other candidates in the race. If Aboushi wins the election, she’ll make history as the first woman and first Muslim D.A. in the New York City borough. The Palestinian-American civil rights attorney and Harlem resident would also be the first person of color to hold the office, which has traditionally been a position held by White men.

“Snoop Dogg, like Tahanie, has the lived experience and understanding of how the district attorney’s offices can destroy and destabilize Black and Brown communities. They aren’t strangers to the justice system and have histories of speaking out against oppressive institutions of power. With just three weeks until the primary election, Snoop’s endorsement is representative of the momentum and nationwide attention Tahanie’s campaign is receiving,” Aboushi’s campaign expressed in a statement.

Aboushi has practiced law for over a decade and opened her own practice, The Abouchi Law Firm, where she works alongside other lawyers in her family. She also co-led the legal team that showed up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after former President Trump issued the so-called Muslim ban.

“All the way from the LBC! @SnoopDogg thanks for throwing down with us and lifting up what this campaign is all about,” Aboushi commented on Twitter as she thanked the rapper for his support.

