Solange Knowles recruits Dionne Warwick for short film (video)

Solange Knowles connected with Dionne Warwick recently and released a short film called Passage through her creative agency Saint Heron. Also featuring musicians and singers SahBabii and KeiyaA, the short film project honors the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists which include Bethany Williams, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, Thebe Magugu, and Casablanca. The International Woolmark Prize celebrates outstanding fashion talents from around the globe who showcase the beauty and versatility of Merino wool. The film also features the Merino wool garments from the collections of each of the designers.

“In continuing Saint Heron’s world-making practice, Passage further explores my interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, spirit, philosophy and creation. Whether it be through album artwork, stage design, or filmmaking, I’ve always sought to create new visual languages that encompass the expressions my other works cannot communicate. I’m inspired to expand these processes through the Saint Heron Agency with a wider scope of collaborations and projects,” Solange explained about her film in Vanity Fair.

Solange uses her creative agency Saint Heron to bring attention to artists that are often overlooked. She linked up with McArthur Award-winning director Wu Tsang to direct the clip honoring the finalists.

“To reflect on and honor the creative process with the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists, Passage aligns with Saint Heron’s mission to reverence creation as life, from abstraction to being. I’ve been a longtime fan of Wu Tsang’s work and to be able to work alongside her, the Saint Heron team, and all of the incredible artists and designers in the film, really fortifies the ethos of collaboration and communal creative exchange that we wish to continue to embody,” Solange added in the statement.

The winner of the International Woolmark Prize will be announced on June 10, 2021. Check out the video on the following page created and written by Solange and directed Wu Tsang.