The Aura has been forced out of hiding….

The surviving members of Aura Society are struggling with the transition to the human world. Zarovia Monoceros has a plan that could smooth the way, but before she can fulfill her destiny as Zenith, she needs to deal with the handsome distraction under her own roof.

Hendrex Andromeda wants nothing more but to settle down in his new life outside of Ceres. Free from his duty as Ruling Four, he can finally be himself, except he has no idea what that looks like in the human world. The only part of his future Hendrex is certain about is Zarovia. But in order to be worthy of her love, he needs to face his demons and show her the man he can be…

Under the constant threat of attack, will taking a chance on love be the key to the future for the Aura, or lead to the destruction of everything…

