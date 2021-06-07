Comedian Gary Owen’s wife calls him a ‘deadbeat’ as divorce gets heated

Comedian Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage back in March and it seems like there’s no chance of reconciliation. Duke fired off on the comedian after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a T-shirt that read “bread-winner,” a term she feels fits her better.

“I have never gone to the media. The media goes looking for the paperwork. I have allowed you to tell your family, friends, and fans any false narrative that you want or need it to be about us, the relationship and our kids. Because I DON’T care or feel a need to defend or explain myself. You and I know what it really is! But when you go and make these dumb passive aggressive posts in these insensitive a– t-shirts, I am triggered and you now have my attention. You haven’t supported us since April 1st,” wrote Duke about the Think Like a Man star.

The comedian’s estranged wife also shed some light on the family’s finances since the breakup occurred.

“Nothing, nada, zero not electric, water, gas, not insurance (medical, dental, life, car, house, etc.), not groceries, not maintenance for the house, not the gas or maintenance of the cars, not the platinum card I got for us (because you wanted one) and you couldn’t get one (on your own), not the cell phone you had for 23 years; instead you just got another phone number and didn’t pay the bill. All of our bills are attached to my SSN and credit. You have paid the $4500 mortgage that is attached to your SSN and credit (for the 1st time) but that is it,” Duke further commented.

Duke has also alleged through posts in the past that Owen was unfaithful in the relationship and added that he hasn’t been supportive of his children either.

