Jennifer Lopez partners with Netflix for new movies and TV shows

Jennifer Lopez seems to be handling her recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez quite well and has moved on to a new Hollywood venture to pass her time.

Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, which she runs with her business partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, signed a multiyear, first-look deal with Netflix on Jan. 7. As part of the deal, Nuyorican will produce both film and television offerings, scripted and unscripted. Nuyorican Productions aims to work on projects that look to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Hollywood producer Benny Medina is also J-Lo’s business partner in the company and will serve as a producer on the upcoming projects as well.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” Lopez told Variety in a statement.

The first two projects expected to be released under the deal are The Mother and The Cipher. The Mother follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive, while The Cipher centers on FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera, who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase. Both projects are expected to be released next year.