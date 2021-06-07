Kim Kardashian shares new family portrait without Kanye

Kim Kardashian West has shared a new family portrait — without her estranged husband Kanye West.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted the professional black and white photograph from her shoot with her four kids on Instagram.

Kardashian can be seen cradling son Psalm, who was born in May 2019, as a newborn, with North, 7, and Chicago, 3, to her left, and Saint, 5, to her right.

The mother of four captioned the post: “Baby Love.”

Although they are divorcing, Kardashian and the “Heartless” rapper are still said to be “getting along” with each other.

The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the 43-year-old hip-hop veteran in February after almost seven years together, but the pair have remained on good terms for the sake of their brood.

During a recent episode of the family’s E! series, Kardashian broke down in tears and admitted she feels like a “failure” while opening up about their split.

In a clip filmed last year, the Skims founder hinted that the reason for divorcing the “Famous” rapper was because he “deserves” a wife who can travel from state to state with him.

Speaking to her sisters, she said: “I honestly can’t do this anymore.

“Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Kim also admitted she feels like a “failure” and a “loser” because this marks her third divorce after previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

She added: “I feel like a f—ing failure, that it’s like, a third f—ing marriage. I feel like a f—ing loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

Check out scenes from the final season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” in the video below.