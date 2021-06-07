Lil Durk’s brother DThang shot to death

Rapper OTF DThang, the older brother of famed hip-hop star Lil Durk, reportedly was shot and killed outside a nightclub in suburban Chicago. He was 32.

A witness told police that he saw DThang, whose real name is Dontay Banks Jr., as he was shot in the head in front of a club in Harvey, Illinois. He reportedly died at the scene. However, authorities did not confirm the cause of death, and an autopsy will be performed to officially obtain that information, according to the New York Daily News.

This is the latest tragedy to strike the inner circle of Chicago native Lil Durk, 28, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks. In November 2020, Lil Durk’s labelmate, King Von, was shot and killed in Chicago. Last week, producer Turn Me Up Josh turned up dead, though no details have been disclosed. And seven years ago, Lil Durk’s cousin OTF Nuski was shot and killed in the same city just two days after he signed a record deal.

Worse for Lil Durk, the two brothers had just released their joint rap project, The Voice of Heroes, which features guest stars Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave, according to Complex magazine.

Lil Durk has yet to speak publicly about the reported death of his brother, but tributes have been pouring in from across the hip-hop world.

Lil Durk’s brother DThang reportedly was shot and killed outside of a Chicago nightclub. 🙏🏾 May he rest peacefully 🕊 pic.twitter.com/1rmcO2cqvV — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 6, 2021

R.I.P Dthang it’s was always love when ya saw me 🖤🥀 — 🖤 (@147Calboy) June 6, 2021