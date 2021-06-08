Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz star in automotive-themed adventure show

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew is an automotive-themed adventure show that will follow Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz as they experience America’s classic car culture. In the all-new MotorTrend original series, Kevin, John, Ron, Spank, Harry and Joey will try to upgrade, repair or restore their cars to make them the best they can be.

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew premieres Friday, July 2, only on the MotorTrend App.

Take a look at the sneak peek and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.