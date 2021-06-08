 Skip to content

Entertainment Videos » Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz star in automotive-themed adventure show

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew is an automotive-themed adventure show that will follow Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz as they experience America’s classic car culture. In the all-new MotorTrend original series, Kevin, John, Ron, Spank, Harry and Joey will try to upgrade, repair or restore their cars to make them the best they can be.

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew premieres Friday, July 2, only on the MotorTrend App.

Take a look at the sneak peek and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz star in automotive-themed adventure show

June 8, 2021

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

rolling out Black Book Brunch with Bevy Smith

Rob Kenner discusses the book he wrote about Nipsey Hussle

Mama Million explains how music is her freedom

Jabari Hayes, former BMF driver, shares inspiration for thrilling documentary

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.