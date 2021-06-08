‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ reveals new cast members for season 10

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” producers are ratcheting up the excitement quotient for the premiere of their first episode since the inception of the worldwide pandemic in early 2020.

For season 10, VH1 executives are boasting brand new cast members who’ll join the veteran core while simultaneously importing a few members from LHHATL’s sister show.

Coming to the Atlanta show from “Love & Hip Hop: New York” are the husband and wife team of Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently relocated to the ATL. They will be joined on the weekly docusoap for the July 5, 2021, premiere by the following rising artists, according to The Wrap:

Omeretta The Great, who has been gaining notoriety as well as getting public love from established superstars like Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby;

Yung Baby Tate, a Raedio vocalist who has become a recent phenomenon; and,

Renni Rucci, a rapid-rhyming rapper being reared in the game at Lil Baby’s Wolfpack label.

According to The Wrap, VH1 is promoting season 10 as “bringing music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.”

