Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to receive ASCAP ‘Voice of the Culture Award’

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 – ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22. The award, presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.

Immediately after, the trio of music creators will take part in a special 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation, Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music, at noon EDT/ 9 a.m. PDT. The virtual conversation will explore how Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine became tools for uplift and empowerment within the Black music community, and the urban music legends will reflect on their massive impact on hip-hop, R&B and the entertainment industry as a whole. To join the ASCAP Experience community for the Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice conversation on June 22 and other upcoming events, participants can RSVP at www.ascapexperience.com/schedule, where they can also submit a question for the three creators before June 10.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s virtual music battle series Verzuz features matchups with legendary artists like Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The Isley Brothers, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX and more. D-Nice’s Club Quarantine attracted a virtual community of millions to Instagram Live with everyone from Will Smith to Oprah, Michelle Obama and Diddy for perfectly curated sets of funk, disco, hip-hop and R&B.

The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards is a virtual celebration that takes place on social media from June 22 – June 24. The event recognizes top songwriters, composers and publishers behind the most performed R&B/hip-hop, rap and gospel songs of the past year. Friends and fans can join the online festivities as ASCAP shares exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of its top songwriters and publishers, posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

The ASCAP Experience, ASCAP’s signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, takes place twice a month on Wednesdays through the end of 2021. Songwriters, composers and music business professionals can join the ASCAP Experience community for access to singular conversations with A-list songwriters and producers from pop, hip-hop, R&B, country and across the musical spectrum, plus panels with top industry executives, song feedback, networking opportunities and more. The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website.