Taraji P. Henson cast in beloved ‘Annie Live!’

Taraji P. Henson has secured the role of a lifetime.

The Oscar-nominated actress and former “Empire” star has been cast to play the antagonist role of Miss Hannigan in the TV adaptation for one of the most beloved plays in the history of Broadway, “Annie Live!.”

The seven-time Tony Award-winning musical will air on NBC on Dec. 2, 2021.

As NBC producers launch a nationwide search for someone to play the titular role of Annie, Henson told her 16 million Instagram followers to “GET READY Y’ALL! I’m SO excited to take on the role and bring some holiday cheer with such a beloved production 👏🏾❤️.”

Henson also told The Hollywood Reporter she can’t wait to bring her own flavoring and swag to a role made famous in the modern era by the incomparable Carol Burnett.

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember. So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

Henson, 50, will have ample love to buoy her through the production of “Annie Live” as evidenced by acclimations she received from her celeb pals.

Gabrielle Union exclaimed, “Oh I love this!!!!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer simply said: “Yasssss.”

Singer Tamar Braxton added love emojis: ❤️❤️❤️

Actress Sidra Smith said, “Awesome!!!!! Congratulations Sissy!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Singer Ari Lennox: “Omg werk sister ❤️.”