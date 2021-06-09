Drake partners with Live Nation Canada to open new entertainment venue

It looks like Drake is still delivering “God’s Plan” with his latest business deal and will help elevate upcoming artists. The OVO boss and Live Nation have partnered and will open a new live entertainment venue in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, called History. Construction began three years ago and is expected to be completed later this summer, and the venue is expected to open later this year.

According to the announcement, the 2,500-capacity venue will “offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto,” and plans to host 200 concerts and events annually.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History. I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans,” the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker revealed in a statement to Billboard.

History will include a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations for all types of events — from concerts, live entertainment and galas to community programs and events. Concerts and events, along with additional details and career opportunities, will begin to be announced throughout the coming weeks and months. History is located in the east end of Toronto, in the heart of the Beaches neighborhood at 1663 Queen St. East.

“We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, told Billboard.

Drake still has fans patiently waiting for his upcoming project, Certified Lover Boy, which was promised months ago but now looks like he’s holding out so he can tour as the world opens back up. Live Nation handles Drake’s tour dates as well.