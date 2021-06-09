Katt Williams claims Cedric the Entertainer once stole 1 of his jokes (video)

Katt Williams stopped by “The Morning Hustle” radio show on Tuesday, June 8, to discuss his legendary career, and during the interview, revealed that he once had issues with another one of The Original Kings of Comedy castmates besides Steve Harvey. While Harvey and Williams once clashed over personality issues, Williams explained that Cedric The Entertainer once stole one of his jokes and passed it off as his own.

“Well, when it initially happened to me, it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings of Comedy. The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings of Comedy, and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft, and I took it really personally with Cedric The Entertainer at that time,” the Friday After Next star explained.

Katt Williams no longer has issues with the Barbershop star and funnyman but went on to say that a lot of comedians today “bite off” his style and his influence can’t be overlooked.

“As artists, we have to understand that it only goes one of two ways — either you are originally creating or you are borrowing bits and pieces,” he said.

“Now, since then, I’ve done enough work with 10 comedy specials. You either have to write your own jokes or you’re telling a variation of my joke, whether you acknowledge it or not,” he added.

Williams also told “The Morning Hustle” crew that he never approached Cedric The Entertainer about biting his joke because it wasn’t done in person while he was there.

“I’m not that type of comedian. I’m going in your mouth where the joke is when you steal my jokes, and I have a reputation in this industry that if you steal my joke, you’re gonna be missing a tooth or two,” he said. “I don’t play like that.”

