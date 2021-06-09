Megan Thee Stallion donating scholarship to Roc Nation’s school of music

The H-Town Hottie is once again doing her duty by giving back. According to TMZ, rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be serving as a lecturer at Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York, and is offering a full scholarship to one lucky student at Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

Roc Nation, which manages Megan, announced the partnership will begin this fall, but Megan is offering a free ride to one lucky student in the program right now.

SCHOLARSHIP GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 I’m helping my hotties pursue their dreams! Education has always been important to me so I’ll be funding a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music,Sports & Entertainment at LIU. All four years – PAID! Apply at https://t.co/fNLcCzPl9G pic.twitter.com/518V4vdg71 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 9, 2021

“If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory,” she said. “It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Megan is currently taking classes at Texas Southern University. Even after becoming a superstar, Grammy award winners promise to graduate with a degree in healthcare management and want others to receive higher education. Thee Stallion has always encouraged her fans to stay in school and be hotties on the weekends.

It’s not clear what she’ll be discussing, but how to create a string of successful hits like “Hot Girl Summer” and “W.A.P.” could be one potential topic.

When Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports and Entertainment was first announced last year, it was revealed that 25 percent of the freshman class would be eligible to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez called the partnership with Long Island University “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

Last month, hip-hop producer 9th Wonder joined the school’s faculty and will be teaching hip-hop history and various other classes.

Megan Thee Stallion will be a guest lecturer for LIU’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series.” Prospective students can learn more and apply for her scholarship giveaway at apply.liu.edu/rn. The application deadline is July 15, 2021.