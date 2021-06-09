Tyler Perry bringing back Madea (video)

She’s baaaaaaack!

Tyler Perry announced on Twitter on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, that the iconic Madea character, who has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office in 11 films, will make a comeback in 2022 with the 12th movie, A Madea Homecoming.

Contrary to what Perry promised in 2019 when he declared unequivocally that A Madea Family Funeral would be the pistol-packing character’s final film, he now says Madea will make at least one more appearance on Netflix.

That Netflix will be the next place Madea will raise her ugly wig is hardly shocking. Perry already has established a track record of making viewers flock to the world’s most famous streaming service. According to Deadline, Perry’s A Fall From Grace was viewed by more than 39 million people in just its first month.

Also coming soon to Netflix is A Jazzman’s Blues, in which Perry will serve in his customary capacity as the writer, director and producer. That film will unravel decades of interfamilial drama intertwined with unseemly love set to a blues music soundtrack.

Not surprisingly, Perry’s announcement of a Madea sighting set off unadulterated jubilation among his vast fanbase.

My grandma is up in heaven screaming! She loved her some Tyler Perry and Madea… I grew up watching the movies and plays with her… good ole times — D’Shaun Samuels (@Dshaunsamuels) June 8, 2021