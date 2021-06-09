Tyler Perry bringing back Madea (video)
She’s baaaaaaack!
Tyler Perry announced on Twitter on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, that the iconic Madea character, who has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office in 11 films, will make a comeback in 2022 with the 12th movie, A Madea Homecoming.
Contrary to what Perry promised in 2019 when he declared unequivocally that A Madea Family Funeral would be the pistol-packing character’s final film, he now says Madea will make at least one more appearance on Netflix.
She's back @NetflixFilm @strongblacklead @madea pic.twitter.com/rEwx0bnfRM
That Netflix will be the next place Madea will raise her ugly wig is hardly shocking. Perry already has established a track record of making viewers flock to the world’s most famous streaming service. According to Deadline, Perry’s A Fall From Grace was viewed by more than 39 million people in just its first month.
Also coming soon to Netflix is A Jazzman’s Blues, in which Perry will serve in his customary capacity as the writer, director and producer. That film will unravel decades of interfamilial drama intertwined with unseemly love set to a blues music soundtrack.
Not surprisingly, Perry’s announcement of a Madea sighting set off unadulterated jubilation among his vast fanbase.
My grandma is up in heaven screaming! She loved her some Tyler Perry and Madea… I grew up watching the movies and plays with her… good ole times
the madea movies are funny idc! pic.twitter.com/yHAF2bVyVj
