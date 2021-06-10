Ludacris and Queen Latifah to star in upcoming Netflix thriller

Ludacris is preparing for his next box office smash, Fast & Furious 9. The movie will be released on June 25 and it has just been announced that he will be joining fellow rapper-turned-thespian, Queen Latifah, in the upcoming Netflix thriller, End of the Road. Beau Bridges will join the two rappers in the film as well.

While Ludacris and Bridges’ roles haven’t been revealed, Queen Latifah will star in the film as a distressed single mother named Brenda. According to the film’s synopsis released by The Hollywood Reporter, “Brenda, who after losing her job, and being recently widowed, embarks on a cross-country trip with her family to start a new life. But in the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.”

The upcoming project reconnects Ludacris and Bridges who previously starred together in the 2008 Mark Wahlberg action movie Max Payne.

In related news, Discovery+ has ordered three more one-hour episodes of “Luda Can’t Cook.” The original one-off special began streaming On Feb. 25 and Will Packer was one of the executive producers. In the show, the “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper admits he knows nothing about the kitchen, but is given a Master Class led by the James Beard Award-nominated chef Meherwan Irani. The one-hour Discovery+ special taught the rapper how to prepare Indian cuisine dishes, which culminated with him serving a room of VIPs, one being his mother Roberta Bridges.

Future specials will explore a variety of flavors and cooking techniques from across the globe as Luda continues to learn how to burn.

“I had an amazing experience the first time around and went from being clueless in the kitchen to making some delicious dishes. I’m excited to team up again with discovery+ and Will to master all different kinds of cuisine so I can impress my wife, mom and kids with my new skills,” Luda told The Wrap.

Ludacris has also partnered with Netflix and has a new animated series coming to the streaming network this winter called “Karma’s World,” a cartoon show inspired by his oldest daughter Karma.