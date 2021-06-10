‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento denied bond in cousin’s shooting death

Atlanta rapper Silento, who made a name for himself with the 2015 smash, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was denied bond on Wednesday, June 9, during a hearing in DeKalb County, GA regarding the shooting death of his cousin in January.

Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested on Feb. 1 in DeKalb County, Georgia, in connection with the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks on Jan. 21.

“Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD,” the DeKalb police department tweeted in February.

The rapper was requesting to be released on a $25k bond, assuring the court that he would not attempt to flee. The judge denied Silento’s request, citing his mental health issues and his refusal to take medicine prescribed to treat him.

The judge was also concerned about the rapper denying his mental state and previously leaving a mental health treatment facility. Silento’s grandparents opposed him receiving a bond as well. His lawyers also argued that his bipolar disorder and other psychiatric issues were the cause of his troubles. They also called Silento a “local treasure” who was once on the Governor’s Blue-Ribbon panel, urging kids to say no to drugs and alcohol, but the judge ultimately said no.

Rooks was found dead in the street with multiple gunshots to his face and leg and police recovered eight shell casings near the victim’s body. The 23-year-old rapper will remain in custody until his trial is announced.

Silento rose to fame as “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went six-times platinum and also brought about a special Nickelodeon remix during its height.