DJ Mike Medium describes the ‘system’ he uses for keeping the party hype

DJ Mike Medium admittedly got a late start as a party starter, but he’s made up for lost time rather quickly. Since falling in love with the turntables in college, the New Jersey native has taken the music industry by storm, opening for heavyweights like Rhapsody, Pro Era, ASAP Mob, Smoke DZA and Dougie F. The radio regular at New York City’s Hot 97 was touted by DJ Khaled as one of the “new generation” DJs to watch also made noise recently as a special guest on the world-renowned “Sway In The Morning” show (Sirius XM Shade 45). He recently sat down with rolling out to share the system he uses to keep the party hype, among other things.

● Venue where currently spinning: HOT 97 NYC

● Style/genre: Open Format

● Your social media handle: @djmikemedium

How did you come up with your DJ name?

That is a great question because I’ve wanted to change my name since I developed it back in high school. I wanted a name that represented me so I remembered that I used to make mixtapes for my friends, and I would sandwich in new music in between the popular songs. People would come back and ask about the new song they never heard before and would love it. So, I figured I was the “medium” for good music.

When did you start deejaying?

Compared to my counterparts, I started deejaying very late in life. When I … went to college I read an interview from Cipha Sounds, and he mentioned that he started as a producer and started deejaying because he realized all his favorite producers were DJs. I thought to myself all my favorite producers are DJs as well. At the same time, I joined my college radio station and they had turntables that no one was utilizing. Once I touched those turntables, I fell in love with the craft and was hooked ever since.

