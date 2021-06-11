John Legend producing Bernie Mac biopic

It’s been almost 13 years since The Original Kings of Comedy star Bernie Mac died on Aug. 9, 2008, from complications of pneumonia as he battled the inflammatory cells disease sarcoidosis. While his timeless material still keeps people in stitches so he’ll never be forgotten, his life story is in the works to hit the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Legend’s production company, Get Lifted, has partnered with the Bernie Mac estate to produce a biopic about the late comedian. The announcement was made by the “All of Me” singer’s production partner, Mike Jackson, during a recent panel discussion at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said seemingly surprising Legend as he said the news was “something that John doesn’t know about yet” and that he was “very excited” about the deal, which “just happened today,” THR reported Thursday, June 10.

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend joked.

Legend was also featured in one of Bernie Mac’s final films, 2008’s Soul Men, which also starred Samuel L. Jackson. “The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see,” Legend also told the audience as he remembered the late comedian’s life and his television series, “The Bernie Mac Show.”

“It was beautifully done,” Legend added. “His humor was always edgy, but it always had so much heart to it at the same time. You could tell he was a family man. You could tell that he loved the people he was talking about. He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter.”

Legend also was at the Tribeca Film Festival hosting the premiere of the powerful documentary The Legend Of The Underground. He is a co-executive producer of the film, which follows several charismatic, gender nonconforming youth facing discrimination in Nigeria, who must choose either to fight for their freedom of self-expression there or flee to the United States. Using their social media, celebrity and creativity, they challenge the ideals of gender, conformity and civil rights in Nigeria.