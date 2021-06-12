Daughters of Jam Master Jay and Notorious B.I.G. become business partners

T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of the late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. and Tyra Myrick, the daughter of Run-D.M.C.’s late legendary DJ, Jam Master Jay, have partnered up for a new business venture.

Wallace and Myrick are opening a New York-style pizzeria in Los Angeles called Juicy Pizza. Besides the normal cheese and pepperoni offerings, Juicy Pizza’s menu also includes unique toppings like beef and broccoli, bacon, egg and cheese, jerk chicken and chopped egg rolls to give the taste buds a spicy jolt.

“On March 9th, 1997, the world lost a physical being but never a soul and legacy. Juicy Pizza is a New York themed Pizza shop themed after The Notorious B.I.G. song ‘Juicy.’ When realizing the need for New York style pizza in Los Angeles we also realized that no one epitomized New York style and culture more than Christopher Wallace. Not only today, but everyday we celebrate your influence and we are elated to celebrate it daily through Los Angeles’ newest pizza shop,” the two ladies posted on the company’s Instagram page.

Juicy Pizza opens June 12 and the restaurant’s ambiance will include elements of New York like bodegas and subway car replicas and photos as well as “Juicy” blasting from the playlist. Whole pies will sell between $23-30 while slices will be sold for up to $5. The partners will also sell exclusive merchandise inside the pizzeria. There will be a members-only cannabis lounge in the back to attract celebs and turn the place into a Hollywood hot spot.

“The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?” Myrick told Business Insider, adding that she felt there wasn’t any “good pizza in Los Angeles.”

Besides establishing her new restaurant venture, Myrick is also the director of design, merchandising and development for Drake’s OVO lifestyle brand and has her own fashion line called WEALTH. Wallace has her own fashion brand as well called Notoriouss Clothing which pays homage to her late father’s legacy. She also partnered with wet n wild cosmetics to release her Big Poppa mascara line earlier this year.