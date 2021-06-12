The Game pens touching letter to college-bound son

The Game is a proud dad who recently celebrated his oldest son’s graduation from Calabasas High School in California. The Class of 2021 graduate, Harlem, is heading to the University of Oregon this fall and his Compton-bred father took to Instagram to share his excitement and express his love for his firstborn.

The Game revealed in the open letter to his son that his impending birth was what inspired him to pick up the mic and make a better life for his family.

“I started watching 106 & Park while bagging up dope just to keep us afloat and there was this one episode where the rapper “Shyne” was on the show. I said to myself, “that’s it … I’m bout to learn how to rap” !!! I was trash in the beginning but as the months passed and your mother’s stomach grew, I got better and better. By the time you were born, I was signed to Dr. Dre and looking back … I really don’t know how the hell I was able to grind the way I did as fast as I did to secure that deal, but I did it. I did it for you … I did it for your mother and I’ve never told you about everything that happened in between to secure your future, but I shouldn’t have made it out alive,” the Black Wall Street label owner further commented.

Continue reading on the following page.