NBA star Malik Beasley pens letter from jail

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is currently serving a 120-day sentence at Wright County Jail in Minnesota related to felony gun charges after beginning his sentence on June 1. Eleven days into his sentence, the NBA star penned an open letter on Instagram telling his fans he wants them to learn from his mistakes.

“Dear family, friends and fans. What’s up guys, just wanted to say a few words. I’m doing better. I’m closer to God, closer to my family, and most importantly finding myself. Not sleeping at home has been tough, but it’s only temporary. I’m still working hard every day on and off the court to be the best version of me. I want people to learn from me, because it’s going to be one helluva story. This last year is just a chapter, and I hope you stayed tuned until the end. 30 for 30 get the crew ready lol,” Beasley posted on IG.

Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in February following an incident that took place in October 2020, when he was arrested after reportedly pointing a rifle at a family that approached his house during a parade of homes. The NBA baller plead guilty to the threats of violence charge and can get his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor after he completes three years of probation. He was already scheduled to begin his sentence at the end of the 2020-2021 NBA season and will be ready for next season.

“I’m reachable if you hit my business partner Christian Dawkins, or if you really want to reach me. Send a letter or book to Wright County J, under my name. I’ll do my best to respond to everyone. I’m not looking for sympathy or anything like that, just to understand I could easily fold and I won’t. For those who care, I love y’all and will return the favor I promise. Just be patient. Sending love and peace to everyone. Have a blessed weekend. <3 – MB5,” Beasley further commented.