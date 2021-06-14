NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes shows off photos of infant daughter

Marquee NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews showed off their infant daughter for the first time on social media.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs presented 3-month-old Sterling in a pair of photos to his 4.5 million Instagram followers.

“Hi, my name is Sterling,” Matthews captioned the same photo on her IG page, while Mahomes simply wrote, “Hello World!” on his.

In February, Matthews said on Instagram that she and Mahomes had decided to resist showing photos of their child until “we [feel] the time is right.”

“I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world,” Matthews continued. “Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Matthews is a trainer, and she began dating Mahomes back in high school. They were engaged in September 2020 when Mahomes got down on one knee on the Chiefs’ playing field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Matthews said the power couple plan to get married in 2022.