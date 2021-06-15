Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey celebrate 18 years of working together

Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey are celebrating the 18th anniversary of their classic hit “I Know What You Want,” which was released in 2003 and featured on Busta’s sixth album, It Ain’t Safe No More…. Busta and Mariah released DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration, via YouTube and discuss how they created their hip-hop love anthem. The film features candid interviews with film director Chris Robinson, actor Michael Jai White, along with rappers Spliff Star, Rah Digga, Rampage, Baby Sham, and Trippie Redd.

The documentary also reveals that Busta sang on the reference track for Mariah and was going to replace himself with a male R&B singer to accompany her.

“When I did the record and sent it to her and told her I sang the reference hook just to give her an idea. I wanted to get a male R&B … singer to sing back and forth with her on the hook and when she heard it, she insisted I stay on the song. I come from a time where getting an R&B artist on your record was considered like you’re trying to crossover or sell out to be on the radio but me I’m all about making great music,” explained Busta.

Mariah also chimed in, confirming Busta was a trendsetter and was one of the first rappers to mix singing into his delivery.

“Yes, I remember Busta singing, and thinking, ‘Does he want me to sing that part over or is he keeping that part?’ because at that time rappers weren’t doing the singing thing. But I loved it. It was about the vibe he brought to the song,” added the “Fantasy” singer.

The documentary also features the two discussing their recent collaboration, “Where I Belong,” which was released last year on his ninth album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Check out the documentary DIVINE: The 18 Year Anniversary Celebration on the following page as well as their classic videos for “I Know What You Want” and “Where I Belong.”