Dave Chappelle signs on as an executive producer of Talib Kweli podcast (video)

Dave Chappelle and Talib Kweli have been friends for years and recently came together with Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, for their new podcast, “The Midnight Miracle.” The podcast, currently available for streaming on Luminary and on the Luminary channel on Apple Podcasts, features recorded conversations between the three and some of their celebrity friends during Chappelle’s 2020 “Summer Camp” series of shows inside “The Shack.” The old-school ambiance was filmed at a mechanics garage that was retrofitted as a clubhouse.

With the success of “The Midnight Miracle,” Chappelle is jumping deeper into the podcast world with his Pilot Boy Productions company and has signed on as an executive producer of Talib’s podcast, “People’s Party With Talib Kweli,” which has been going strong since 2019.

“People’s Party With Talib Kweli” is moving exclusively to subscription podcast platform Luminary under its new agreement on July 5. The podcast also will keep its relationship with Uproxx, which currently hosts the show on its website, and new episodes will now be available on Uproxx’s YouTube channel the Monday after each episode.

The Brooklyn rapper interviews guests from Hollywood and hip-hop on various topics in the realms of politics and entertainment and just wrapped up its 101st episode where he chopped it up with Bey, his Black Star partner, about their reunion project.

“’People’s Party’ has been a labor of love, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished over these first 100 episodes. It makes perfect sense for us to partner with Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions going forward,” Kweli said in a statement to Deadline.

“Dave has always championed this culture that is based in hip-hop and he is the vanguard for great art. The People’s Party is the world’s best podcast and now we have joined Luminary to become the sister podcast to the best podcast in the world, ‘The Midnight Miracle.’ For me, being a part of both of them feels like when I dropped Black Star and Reflection Eternal over 20 years ago. I’m largely working with the same partners I had back then, so it’s a full-circle moment for me.”

“People’s Party With Talib Kweli” also just dropped their “Best Of The First 100 Episodes” on YouTube. The highlight reel includes interviews with DMX, Ice Cube, The Game and more. Check out the footage on the following page.