Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji sob after final episode of ‘Insecure’ (photo)

The television set of “Insecure” dissolved into a scene of crying, hugging and bottle popping after Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and the rest of the crew wrapped up the final episode of the culture-shifting show.

Orji, 37, said the crew “cried a river of tears” on Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021, when Rae, the mastermind behind this HBO phenomenon, said “it’s a wrap” for the last time. Orji posted photos and videos of the “Insecure” conclusion for her one-million strong Instagram page on Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian vaulted to national fame playing Molly Carter, a successful attorney and Issa Rae’s best friend since the show’s debut in 2016. Orji also posted photos of co-star Jay Ellis and “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny.

Orji also posted this photo of Rae turning up at the finale.

While Orji and Rae and others move onto other projects, she said she will always be able to reminisce fondly about her experiences on “Insecure.”

“I’m gon’ miss the heck outta these beautiful people. This wasn’t just a show with some co-stars that I HAD to work with. This was a family that I was privileged to grow with, learn from, and do life with. As we each move on to other projects, we know that we’ll always have this moment, this experience, these last 6 years. What a blessing. WHAT. A. MUTHA. EFFIN. BLESSING. #AllCriedOut #SittingDownAndRestingMySoulToday.”