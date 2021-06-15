Vanetta Schoefield creates 1st Black female comedy festival for Juneteenth

Comedienne Vanetta Schoefield has vowed to ratchet up the laughter quotient with the first all-Black female comedy festival called “1865” during the week of Juneteenth in Atlanta.

Why title this historical festival “1865” as Schoefield chose? Glad you asked.

As the entertainer and entrepreneur pointed out, most Americans don’t realize that modern comedy has its origins in the harrowing institution of slavery. It was a way for the brutalized and exploited slaves to vent their anger, fears and frustration by mocking the master.

“For so many generations, Black people have had to laugh through their pain. We used comedy to get us through struggle,” Schoefield explains. “I couldn’t think of a better time to take something our ancestors popularized and honor them on the day they learned that they were finally free.”

Though African Americans annually commemorate Juneteenth on June 19, 2021, Schoefield is going to celebrate it all week, with the all-Black female comedy festival running from Wednesday, June 16, to Saturday, June 19.

More than that, Schoefield is using the unofficial holiday as a way to do more than uplift urbanites through laughter. The founder of Funny Hunnyz is leveraging the moment to exalt and elevate Black female comics from around the country during the four-day festival.

“Black women simply have not gotten the opportunities that they rightfully deserve in the comedy industry,” Schoefield said. “It’s been so glaring that people have gone as far as starting petitions that gained national attention for some festivals to give Black women a seat at the table. It’s gone on for too long and I am going to change that.”

Schoefield is going to change that with the help of two of her “hilarious homegirls,” Mia Jackson and Paris Sashay, who have been featured on BET’s “Comedy Central”and are sure to bring the hilarity and hijinks.

She is also using Black-owned venues to facilitate the comedy shows over the four days. Schoefield told rolling out that she also will be putting on up-and-coming local comedians with open mic sessions.

The shows will be available via live stream. Find more details about the festival on her website, funnyhunnyz.com/1865, and @1865fest on Instagram.

