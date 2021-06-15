Why Rick Ross cuts his own grass on Georgia estate

Rick Ross has garnered millions since his 2006 breakout single “Hustlin’ ” and his wealth continues to grow, but that doesn’t mean the Miami rapper won’t do his own chores. In a recent interview with Forbes, The Boss revealed that he still cuts his own grass (sometimes) on his 235-plus-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“I don’t have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta. I love swap meets and antique stores. I love finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20,” Ross explained to Forbes. “When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Evander Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did. I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor.

“I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider. Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas. I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours,” Ross added.

The Maybach Music CEO admits, however, that he wasn’t cutting his own grass just to save a million. It’s also how he relaxes.

