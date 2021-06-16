Kodak Black celebrates Donald Trump’s birthday, wants him back in office

Kodak Black continues to show gratitude to former President Donald Trump six months after he let the rapper out of prison early.

Kodak also boldly stated on social media that he wants the one-term POTUS back in the White House after he lost to sitting President Joe Biden in a record-breaking election in 2020.

The 24-year-old lyricist, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri in Pompano Beach, Florida, told his millions of Twitter and Instagram followers how much the commutation of his sentence still means to him. He showed off photographs of himself fully draped in “Make America Great Again” memorabilia on Trump’s 75th birthday.

Kodak wore a Trump-signed navy blue MAGA hat and matching sweat jacket in several different shots.

Kodak also took the opportunity to promote his upcoming single “Feelin Peachy”, as he penned in the caption, “#HappyBirthdayTrump #HappyBirthdayKodak #GeminiGang #FeelinPeachy Out Now.”

The “Wake Up in the Sky” emcee served half of a three-year federal sentence for falsifying information on federal documents used to purchase weapons from a Miami gun shop. Kodak was one of 73 people who were either pardoned or had their sentences commuted by Trump on the last day of his term as president in January 2021.

It is apparent that Kodak misses Trump because he supports his aspirations to return to the Oval Office in an Instagram Live video.

“I would like to see Trump back in office in ’24,” he reportedly said. “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway. I was still f—ing with Trump for him doing that. You got all my love and support, most def. And any n—- or any b—- who don’t like that, that just shows that you ain’t a good person. You ain’t loyal.”

