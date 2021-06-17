Fans accuse NBA of hypocrisy for sidelining Chis Paul due to COVID protocols

Irate NBA fans accuse the league of having a double standard for sidelining superstar Chris Paul due to COVID-19 protocols. Yet, many fans say, the league failed to punish LeBron James when he reportedly failed to adhere to pandemic safety standards at a celebrity bash in May.

The Phoenix Suns point guard, who is also called CP3, has been placed on the NBA’s “health and safety protocol,” as first reported by The Athletic, and is out indefinitely. This jeopardizes CP3’s ability to play in the Western Conference Finals, which he has reached for the first time in his long, illustrious career.

Many fans believe that Paul’s temporary ouster from the team represents a flagrant contradiction by the league. Recently, James attended a party with Drake and Michael B. Jordan for the debut of his new tequila line in late May. No one in the crowd was wearing a mask. Fans were perturbed that James was not punished or subjected to a mandatory quarantine period.

In regards to @mcten’s overnight report: I’m told LeBron’s health and safety violation will not affect his availability this weekend. The nature of the event — outdoors, testing/vax requirement + no known exposure — make it a lesser violation. https://t.co/I34JHCl26r — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 22, 2021

But Lebron can attend tequila parties with impunity? Good to see how blatantly biased the NBA is when it comes to their top moneymakers. https://t.co/uefRzbeGbq — Burd’s Eye View (@AZCard_BurdsEye) June 16, 2021

At 36, this may be Paul’s best and last chance to get this far in the playoffs. His importance to the Suns’ quest to make it to the NBA Finals cannot be overstated with him averaging 25.5 points on 61.8 percent shooting, 58.3 percent from the 3-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line, as well as boasting a 41-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio, according to ESPN.

The difference between James and Paul, however, is that Paul reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while James did not.

There is a silver lining for Paul fans. He is vaccinated, and the normal time frame for being barred from a team has been shortened since 2020. Therefore, CP3’s quarantine period should be shorter than last year, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, NBA fans sounded off on the alleged hypocrisy.

But lebron can play without any consequence huh https://t.co/RGzv3Vvjv0 — Jared (@jared_bauman) June 16, 2021

"But Mr. Silver, Lebron broke protocol when the playoffs started" Adam Silver: pic.twitter.com/qEGEQrSYPV — Suns in 4 (@20pcLP) June 16, 2021

So CP3 gotta quarantine for hugging his fam but LeBron didn’t have to quarantine for going to that party with Drake? pic.twitter.com/dZfIfkqz7z — Dyl is fat (@Dyl_or_NoDyl) June 16, 2021

Let’s keep it a buck they suspended him for going into the crowd and hugging HIS FAMILY. It’s in the rules saying they aren’t allowed to do so, but Lebron was able to go to a party and play the next day… STAY WOKE https://t.co/ho4w1Rk8T9 — . (@Antthhoonny) June 16, 2021