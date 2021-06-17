Fans accuse NBA of hypocrisy for sidelining Chis Paul due to COVID protocols

 Skip to content

By Terry Shropshire | June 17, 2021 |

LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingames)

Irate NBA fans accuse the league of having a double standard for sidelining superstar Chris Paul due to COVID-19 protocols. Yet, many fans say, the league failed to punish LeBron James when he reportedly failed to adhere to pandemic safety standards at a celebrity bash in May.

The Phoenix Suns point guard, who is also called CP3, has been placed on the NBA’s “health and safety protocol,” as first reported by The Athletic, and is out indefinitely. This jeopardizes CP3’s ability to play in the Western Conference Finals, which he has reached for the first time in his long, illustrious career.

Many fans believe that Paul’s temporary ouster from the team represents a flagrant contradiction by the league. Recently, James attended a party with Drake and Michael B. Jordan for the debut of his new tequila line in late May. No one in the crowd was wearing a mask. Fans were perturbed that James was not punished or subjected to a mandatory quarantine period.

At 36, this may be Paul’s best and last chance to get this far in the playoffs. His importance to the Suns’ quest to make it to the NBA Finals cannot be overstated with him averaging 25.5 points on 61.8 percent shooting, 58.3 percent from the 3-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line, as well as boasting a 41-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio, according to ESPN.

The difference between James and Paul, however, is that Paul reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while James did not.

There is a silver lining for Paul fans. He is vaccinated, and the normal time frame for being barred from a team has been shortened since 2020. Therefore, CP3’s quarantine period should be shorter than last year, TMZ reports.

