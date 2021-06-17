Jamie Foxx shares his parenting techniques in forthcoming book

Jamie Foxx is already an accomplished actor, singer and comedian and now the triple threat Hollywood Star has added author to his extensive portfolio. The Ray star will release Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me, on Oct. 19, 2021. The book details his relationship with his daughters and their tight-knit bond.

“Yoooo I cannot wait for you to read a book that is so special to My heart mind and soul… A book about the relationships between two of the most important people in my life… My beautiful daughters… @corinnefoxx and Anelise Foxx… while writing this book I discovered feelings and emotions that I didn’t even know existed… There would be times that I would break out laughing and also times that I would shed tears,” Foxx posted on Instagram.

In the book, Foxx recalls how his upbringing by his grandparents also played a key role in his success and he still remembers those lessons which he passes down and uses to raise his own children.

“When I am deep in the weeds, trying to figure out how to parent my daughters, it is the voice of my grandmother I hear in my head, encouraging me, and of course yelling at me when I’m messing up as a parent. Thanks to her, I knew that it wasn’t about always being your kids’ best friend but being a parent. Even when it means you gotta be tough with them. Sometimes you gotta be tough because you love them. Just like she always loved me,” an excerpt from Foxx’s book reads.

Foxx also revealed that the title was inspired by his grandparents who raised him and the book is also a testament to their accomplishment, the comedian himself.

