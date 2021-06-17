Nick Cannon becomes a father to twins, again (photo)

Nick Cannon has become a father to twins again.

The 40-year-old comedian‘s partner Abby De La Rosa took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby boys, who they’ve named Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The 30-year-old DJ took to Instagram to post a sweet video of her cradling the newborns in the hospital bed.

She captioned the post: “JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys”

She also posted a close-up of her baby’s teeny hands on her Instagram Story.

Cannon is already father to 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, whom he has with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Brittany Bell welcomed their daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December.

Nick also has son Golden, 4 with Bell, as well as his twins with Carey, who he was married to from 2008 to 2016.

De La Rosa announced they were expecting twins in April.

She wrote: “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both”

The “Masked Singer” host is reportedly set to welcome his seventh child into the world with Alyssa Scott.

The model appeared to confirm Cannon was the father of her unborn baby last month when she shared a new pregnancy photo on her Instagram account and teased the tot’s moniker would be Zen S. Cannon.

She also replied to comments asking if Cannon was the dad, giving one user a string of heart-eye emojis in response.

Another fan asked: “Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot.”

Scott replied: “We are keeping those for us.”

And the model thanked another user who said she and Cannon “are going to have a beautiful baby”.