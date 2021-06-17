Trump ally Roger Stone says 50 Cent ripped off BMF co-founder Big Meech (video)

It seems not everyone was impressed by the recent news that incarcerated BMF co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory received a reduction in his prison sentence. As previously reported, Flenory’s sentence was reduced from 360 months to 324 months, cutting three years off his time.

Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, were convicted of running a nationwide continual criminal enterprise along with money laundering charges before they were brought down in 2007 while amassing over $270 million in drug dealings.

Meech is now expected to be released in 2028.

50 Cent expressed his joy over the matter, as he is currently executive producing the upcoming Starz series “Black Mafia Family” based on the Flenory brothers’ lives. Donald Trump’s ally and lobbyist Roger Stone took offense to Fifty’s bragging on Meech and threw some shots at the G-Unit boss in a video, accusing him of ripping off the incarcerated drug dealer.

“Hey 50 Cent, I got a beef with you. You’re crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off his sentence? The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother, and another man who has the exact same sentence have already been sprung. You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from STARZ to make a movie about his life, and you paid him s–t for his life rights. You’re full of s–t. Free Big Meech, now,” stated Stone as he puffed on a cigar.

50 Cent got wind of the video and hit up Instagram in a now-deleted post in which dismissed the allegations completely. “People just looking for attention, clout chasing c–k suckers come in all different colors shapes and sizes these days,” captioned the “Power” series boss.

“Black Mafia Family” will star Wood Harris, Steve Harris, Da’Vinchi, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Russell Hornsby and Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Check out Stone’s accusations on the following page.