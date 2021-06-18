Jennifer Hudson drops 1st official single from ‘Respect’ soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson will portray the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the singer’s upcoming biopic, which is slated to hit theaters on Aug 13, 2021. Hudson released her new song from the soundtrack Friday, June 18, called “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which is the only new original recording for the film and soundtrack. Hudson made the announcement about the unveiling of the will.i.am-produced track on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to announce the original song from @respectmovie, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which I co-wrote with the legendary @carole_king and my friend @bensbrother1. Produced by none other than @Iamwill If you Pre-Save the @respectmovie soundtrack, you can instantly download the song THIS FRIDAY on all platforms! Music was always what brought Aretha back home, and this song is our tribute to her incredible journey,” the Academy Award-winning actress and singer wrote.

Hudson was handpicked by Franklin to portray her in the film from MGM, which will also star Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige.

“Music is such a living and breathing character in this film, as it was in Ms. Franklin’s life. The process of creating this song was like constructing the greatest tribute I could possibly offer to her spirit. It was the final exhale of this extraordinary project and one that I let out with complete fulfillment,” Hudson told Billboard in a statement. “Being able to do so with Carole and Jamie Hartman was an incredible privilege. Our goal was to show that music was always the anchor for Ms. Franklin in all that she did, and I hope this song illustrates the strength of her voice — both literally and figuratively — which always brought her home.”

The soundtrack will also be available on Aug. 13, the same day the movie debuts. Check out Hudson’s new track, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” on the following page as well as the trailer for Respect.