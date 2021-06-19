Rapper Fleetwood Tizzle shares the fall and rise of his musical career

Musicman Fleetwood Tizzle from Georgia fell in love with music at the age of 12. His journey began with writing [music] and eventually led him to join a group called 360 at the age of 15. Fleetwood made mistakes along the way which led him to be incarcerated for seven years for armed robbery. The repentant rapper used that time to reflect on his mistakes, make life changes and reinvent himself in order to get back on track and back to his purpose.

Fleetwood Tizzle has created music for 23 plus years as a performer and songwriter, and is continuing on the creativity path with new music, dubbed “Move Yo Feet” from his album project titled Ascended.

What makes you different from other artists?

My ability to create freely without boxing myself in creatively to one sound.

How would you define your personal brand?

I would define my personal brand as adaptive. I take pride in being able to adapt and evolve – never being afraid of change.

How would you describe your sound?

My sound is real jazzy, yet poetic. At first listen, you may miss the many gems that I deliver.

Did you rely on faith or your own understanding for this project?

[I] definitely was led by faith on this one. God gave me something of substance to deliver to the people to be of service. I just pray my message reaches those who need it.

Which artist’s music inspires you?

Definitely OutKast , Goodie Mobb, Mobb Deep, Pastor Troy and Nas are legends to me. I am also inspired by artists such as Quentin Miller, Sy Ari Da Kid, MIKExANGEL, Myrts Son, Chad P, Manny Houston, B Geezu$ & C. Pitt … all of whom are features I have acquired to join me musically on my album … entitled Ascended.

Who are your mentors?

I don’t personally have one, but I do follow and absorb knowledge from people like Authentic Empire’s Boomman. He consistently gives out knowledge of the music business as it exists today, and I’m thankful for that information because it’s definitely helping my evolution.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I remind myself of how far I have come and the beauty of the journey still ahead. [I] continue to take it one day at a time.

What is next for you?

Growth and consistency with my craft and continuing to push myself to the next level of my own set goals and [aspirations].